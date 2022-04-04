Special police squads constituted to curb road one-wheeling in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to curb one-wheeling and road stunt activities in the city.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, these special squads have been constituted to check practices of one wheeling, car racing and rash driving which not only put the lives of violators in danger but also of other road users.

The personnel of these squads would continuously patrol in various areas of the city especially at 7th avenue, 9th avenue, Margallah Road, Kashmir Highway, Expressway, Murree Road to take action against speedsters who play stunt on roads.

The policemen would ensure special vigilance and stop youngsters to get involved in these stunts putting their lives on risk.

SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that strict action would be taken against one-wheelers and rash drivers. He appealed the parents to ensure strict vigilance of their children and do not allow them to play stunt on the roads and risk their lives.

"Such steps by the ITP have the only purpose to ensure safe road environment for the citizens of Islamabad," he said but termed the cooperation of the parents vital to stop such life-threatening stunts.

The SSP (Traffic) said that bikes of one-wheelers would be impounded and heavy fine tickets will be issued to them. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard, he added.