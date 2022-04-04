UrduPoint.com

Special Police Squads Constituted To Curb Road One-wheeling In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Special police squads constituted to curb road one-wheeling in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to curb one-wheeling and road stunt activities in the city.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, these special squads have been constituted to check practices of one wheeling, car racing and rash driving which not only put the lives of violators in danger but also of other road users.

The personnel of these squads would continuously patrol in various areas of the city especially at 7th avenue, 9th avenue, Margallah Road, Kashmir Highway, Expressway, Murree Road to take action against speedsters who play stunt on roads.

The policemen would ensure special vigilance and stop youngsters to get involved in these stunts putting their lives on risk.

SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that strict action would be taken against one-wheelers and rash drivers. He appealed the parents to ensure strict vigilance of their children and do not allow them to play stunt on the roads and risk their lives.

"Such steps by the ITP have the only purpose to ensure safe road environment for the citizens of Islamabad," he said but termed the cooperation of the parents vital to stop such life-threatening stunts.

The SSP (Traffic) said that bikes of one-wheelers would be impounded and heavy fine tickets will be issued to them. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Murree Fine Road Car Traffic Wheeling

Recent Stories

LCCI calls for a stable political scenario

LCCI calls for a stable political scenario

23 minutes ago
 Girls archery mega trials to be turning point in w ..

Girls archery mega trials to be turning point in women's empowerment: Shahid Has ..

2 minutes ago
 Hungarian Anti-LGBTQ+ Referendum Fails to Garner E ..

Hungarian Anti-LGBTQ+ Referendum Fails to Garner Enough Votes

2 minutes ago
 Accused involved in youth's murder arrested

Accused involved in youth's murder arrested

2 minutes ago
 Spiritual leader, minister pay tribute to Zulfikar ..

Spiritual leader, minister pay tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

5 minutes ago
 POAWSC, KSF observe peace through spots day

POAWSC, KSF observe peace through spots day

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.