UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Police Squads Deputed For Smooth Flow Of Traffic At Islamabad Expressway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:51 PM

Special police squads deputed for smooth flow of traffic at Islamabad Expressway

Special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have been deputed at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have been deputed at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there.

According to police spokesman, the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and ensure special deployment at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road and other important and busy roads for convenience of road users. He said that complaints about any inconvenience to people can be lodged with ITP Helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93 which would be addressed promptly.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that 3, 11,110 vehicles have been fined during the current year for hampering smooth flow of traffic and involvement in over-charging, over-loading and misbehaving with passengers. He said that 1,12,683 trucks, 32,777 buses, 73,862 pick-ups, wagons, 79,362 wagons and 12,426 cabs were fined during the period over these violations.

The police spokesman said that efforts are underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and cooperation of road users in crucial to overcome traffic related problems.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Road Traffic

Recent Stories

31 anti-polio facebook pages blocked

1 minute ago

DC for expediting development schemes

1 minute ago

Bajaur people welcome PM's address to nation

4 minutes ago

Chad jails 243 rebels over February incursion from ..

4 minutes ago

Rain, wind-thunderstorm expected at scattered plac ..

4 minutes ago

Shifa introduces TLA system

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.