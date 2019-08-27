Special police squads deputed for smooth flow of traffic at Islamabad Expressway

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have been deputed at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there.

According to police spokesman, the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and ensure special deployment at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road and other important and busy roads for convenience of road users. He said that complaints about any inconvenience to people can be lodged with ITP Helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93 which would be addressed promptly.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that 3, 11,110 vehicles have been fined during the current year for hampering smooth flow of traffic and involvement in over-charging, over-loading and misbehaving with passengers. He said that 1,12,683 trucks, 32,777 buses, 73,862 pick-ups, wagons, 79,362 wagons and 12,426 cabs were fined during the period over these violations.

The police spokesman said that efforts are underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and cooperation of road users in crucial to overcome traffic related problems.