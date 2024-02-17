Special police squads to check kite flying, firing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The district police has constituted special squads to control kite flying and firing.

Some 80 motorcycle squads will patrol streets, mohalas and all main roads. About 400 policemen have been deployed along with SHOs to check the bloody sport.

A spokesperson for the CPO office said here Saturday that each squad would comprise an SHO, an SI and 5 constables. The dolphin force along with SHOs will also take action against kite flyers. The violators will be arrested and a case will be registered against them under the kite flying act.