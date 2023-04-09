Special police teams constituted to counter crimes in trains, railway stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The Railways Police Lahore Division has constituted three special teams to counter different crimes in the trains and railway stations during the month of Ramazan near Eidul Fitr.

According to the PR Police sources on Sunday, these special police teams would work against beggers, pickpocketers and looters in the trains and railway stations.

During Ramazan and especially near Eid, passengers movement gets increased and terrorists as well as criminals also get active so the special teams would protect the lives and assets of the passengers.

These police teams will remain highly active from April 10 to the after Eidul Fitr and performance report will be submitted to the SP office on weekly basis.