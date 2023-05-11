UrduPoint.com

Special Police Teams Formed To Arrest Saboteurs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Special police teams formed to arrest saboteurs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The Peshawar police have arrested 42 miscreants for torching and damaging government properties and installations and formed special teams to arrest others involved in ransacking, looting and destruction of vehicles in the city.

A police spokesman told media that CCTV footage from the areas including Balahisr Fort, Radio Pakistan and the provincial assembly had been collected for identification of the miscreants entering government properties, offices and sensitive installations. Special teams of police, he said, had been formed to arrest those people.

He said raids were also being conducted to arrest the local leaders, MNAs and MPAs from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for their involvement in inciting the people to attack government properties. He said cases against the MPAs and MNAs would be registered once their involvement in anti-state activities was proven.

The spokesman further said that protestors damaged government properties and installations at Motorway Interchange, Dalazak Road, Kabootar Chowk and General Bus Stand; however, the major losses were incurred to properties at Suray Pull near the provincial assembly and Radio Pakistan.

In the Hashtnagri area, he said the protestors broke the locks of various shops and escaped with looted goods while window panes of some plazas were stoned and broken on the GT Road. At Bacha Khan Chowk, the signboards of the Directorate of Capital Metropolitan and Mayor's office were uprooted and taken away by the protestors, the spokesman added.

He said so far 42 protestors involved in damage to government properties had been arrested and teams had been formed to arrest other accused.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Peshawar Police Motorway Provincial Assembly Vehicles Road Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, France trade grew 17 percent, reached AED29.5 ..

UAE, France trade grew 17 percent, reached AED29.5 billion in 2022

26 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives NDC delegation

Abdullah bin Zayed receives NDC delegation

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

2 hours ago
 SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan b ..

SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan before it within an hour

3 hours ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.