Special police teams formed to arrest saboteurs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The Peshawar police have arrested 42 miscreants for torching and damaging government properties and installations and formed special teams to arrest others involved in ransacking, looting and destruction of vehicles in the city.

A police spokesman told media that CCTV footage from the areas including Balahisr Fort, Radio Pakistan and the provincial assembly had been collected for identification of the miscreants entering government properties, offices and sensitive installations. Special teams of police, he said, had been formed to arrest those people.

He said raids were also being conducted to arrest the local leaders, MNAs and MPAs from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for their involvement in inciting the people to attack government properties. He said cases against the MPAs and MNAs would be registered once their involvement in anti-state activities was proven.

The spokesman further said that protestors damaged government properties and installations at Motorway Interchange, Dalazak Road, Kabootar Chowk and General Bus Stand; however, the major losses were incurred to properties at Suray Pull near the provincial assembly and Radio Pakistan.

In the Hashtnagri area, he said the protestors broke the locks of various shops and escaped with looted goods while window panes of some plazas were stoned and broken on the GT Road. At Bacha Khan Chowk, the signboards of the Directorate of Capital Metropolitan and Mayor's office were uprooted and taken away by the protestors, the spokesman added.

He said so far 42 protestors involved in damage to government properties had been arrested and teams had been formed to arrest other accused.