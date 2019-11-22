Special police teams to be formed to check speed on roads in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Additional IG PHP Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal directed RPOs to make special teams of the Punjab Highway Patrol, traffic police and district police to check speed and fitness of vehicles on roads.

He was presiding over a meeting to reduce accidents and protect lives of people at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

All RPOs of the province participated through video link.

He directed to ensure compliance of traffic rules and emphasized on fitness standard of buses and vehicles running on public routes and said no vehicle should be allowed to run after violating traffic laws.

He said the PHP and traffic police should ensure their patrolling on highways and roads effectively in fog and smog whereas an awareness campaign for passengers should also be launched.