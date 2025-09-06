Open Menu

Special Polio Eradication Campaign Continues

Published September 06, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The special polio eradication campaign continued on Saturday for the sixth consecutive day in 99 high-risk districts, without any interruption.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), so far, more than 19.2 million children have been vaccinated against polio across the country.

In Punjab, four million children have been vaccinated, while in Sindh, nearly 8.4 million children have received the polio drops. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3.957 million and in Balochistan, 2.158 million children have been vaccinated.

In the Federal capital Islamabad, around 442,000 children have been vaccinated.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 112,000 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 164,000 children have received polio drops.

The NEOC emphasized that eliminating polio requires a collective national effort, urging the public to welcome polio teams and ensure that all children under the age of five are vaccinated during every campaign.

The NEOC also confirmed that due to flooding, the campaign has been postponed in nine districts of Punjab. Meanwhile, in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bajaur, and Upper Dir. The campaign will begin on September 15 in these areas.

