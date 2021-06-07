Special Polio immunization drive kicks throughout the country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A special Polio immunization drive of varied duration has begun in 124 districts of country from Monday.

according to details, during the anti-polio drive, polio teams will administer vaccine drops to children up to five years of ages to protect them from polio disease.

The Health department of all provinces have appealed the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio virus, ptv news channel.

"Making the country polio-free is a national duty and for this noble mission we all should come forward wholeheartedly to ensure that none of the children misses polio drops," health officials added.