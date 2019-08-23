UrduPoint.com
Special Pray For Kashmir Held At Faisal Masjid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:44 PM

Special pray for kashmir held at faisal masjid

President of the International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr. Ahmed bin Yousif Al-Draiweesh on the occasion of Juma at Faisal Masjid prayed for the people of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) President of the International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr. Ahmed bin Yousif Al-Draiweesh on the occasion of Juma at Faisal Masjid prayed for the people of Kashmir.The pray was attended by a large number of people from twin cities and people hailing from different walks of life.IIUI president prayed for the end of miseries and a peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

He said people of Kashmir are an omen of struggle and there is no example of their commitment and love for land.

He emphasized on peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.IIUI President said that Kashmir issue is one of the issues of concern to the Muslim world and all the nations must play an active role for its resolution.

IIUI President also called for arranging conference, seminars and dialogues with greater frequency to create more awareness and information about the disputes and miseries being faced by Kashmiris.

