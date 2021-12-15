UrduPoint.com

Special Prayer Ceremony Held To Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of APS Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Special prayer ceremony held to pay tribute to martyrs of APS tragedy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :A prayer ceremony was organised here at the office of Qasimabad business Forum to pay tribute to the martyrs of Army Public School tragedy on its 7th anniversary to be observed on Thursday (December 16).

International Human Rights Movement has organized the ceremony in memory of the 149 martyrs including 132 innocent children of the Army Public School who were martyred in a worst terrorist attack on the school.

Chairman of International Human Rights Movement Rana Ghulam Nabi Rajput said the country had gone through several tragedies but the APS mishap shocked the whole nation.

On December 16,2014, terrorists stormed the Army run school and martyred 149 people including 132 young students. The incident shocked the country and resulted in the formation of National Action Plan to stem extremism and terrorism in the country, as well as creation of military courts to try 'hardcore' terrorist.

Social activist Anisa Siddiqui, Aqeela Jalbani, Sayed Rehan Ali, Qasimabad Business Forum president Rahmatullah Saand, Rana Sarwar Rajput and large number of women and children also attended the ceremony.

While paying tribute to the APS martyrs, the participants said the sacrifices of innocent kids of the Army Public School always be remembered.

Meanwhile, a prayer ceremony was also organized at Royal Cambridge School, Latifabad in which rich tributes were paid to the martyrs of Army Public School tragedy.

The students of Royal Cambridge School also offered fateha for the martyrs and organized candlelight vigil in memory of the supreme sacrifice of innocent martyrs.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Army Martyrs Shaheed Business Young Cambridge Qasimabad Turkish Lira December Women Prayer

Recent Stories

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G A ..

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Among 2021’s 100 Best Inventi ..

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Educati ..

RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Education and Research

12 minutes ago
 Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further ..

Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further Strengthening Commitment to I ..

21 minutes ago
 29 Fesco officers promoted

29 Fesco officers promoted

2 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, CBD sign MoU to offer products and services ..

RAKEZ, CBD sign MoU to offer products and services to RAKEZ clients

27 minutes ago
 Gang involved in supplying drugs in posh areas arr ..

Gang involved in supplying drugs in posh areas arrested

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.