Special prayer ceremony held to pay tribute to martyrs of APS tragedy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :A prayer ceremony was organised here at the office of Qasimabad business Forum to pay tribute to the martyrs of Army Public School tragedy on its 7th anniversary to be observed on Thursday (December 16).

International Human Rights Movement has organized the ceremony in memory of the 149 martyrs including 132 innocent children of the Army Public School who were martyred in a worst terrorist attack on the school.

Chairman of International Human Rights Movement Rana Ghulam Nabi Rajput said the country had gone through several tragedies but the APS mishap shocked the whole nation.

On December 16,2014, terrorists stormed the Army run school and martyred 149 people including 132 young students. The incident shocked the country and resulted in the formation of National Action Plan to stem extremism and terrorism in the country, as well as creation of military courts to try 'hardcore' terrorist.

Social activist Anisa Siddiqui, Aqeela Jalbani, Sayed Rehan Ali, Qasimabad Business Forum president Rahmatullah Saand, Rana Sarwar Rajput and large number of women and children also attended the ceremony.

While paying tribute to the APS martyrs, the participants said the sacrifices of innocent kids of the Army Public School always be remembered.

Meanwhile, a prayer ceremony was also organized at Royal Cambridge School, Latifabad in which rich tributes were paid to the martyrs of Army Public School tragedy.

The students of Royal Cambridge School also offered fateha for the martyrs and organized candlelight vigil in memory of the supreme sacrifice of innocent martyrs.