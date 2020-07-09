UrduPoint.com
Special Prayer For Early Recovery Of Qureshi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Special prayer for early recovery of Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The special prayer was offered for early recovery of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his son Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi here at the camp office of MPA Haji Javed Ansari on Thursday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, including Syed Ramzan Faizi, Iqbal Aarbi, Chaudhary Ilyas, Chaudhry Ghulam Qadir and others attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Transport Haji Javed Ansari said Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Zain Qureshi were rendering great services for the country and prayed for their early recovery.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Zain Qureshi had tested positive for COVID-19.

More Stories From Pakistan

