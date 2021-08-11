Special prayer meetings held for martyred Sh. Abdul Aziz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Special prayer meetings were held to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Shaikh Abdul Aziz and other martyrs, Wednesday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Shaikh Abdul Aziz was killed by the brutal Indian forces on this day while leading a mammoth march to Azad Kashmir in 2008 against the economic blockade of the Kashmir valley by extremist Hindus of Jammu.

The Kashmiris offered special prayers in mosques, shrines and other places in all districts, tehsils and blocks across the occupied territory for the departed soul and other martyrs. Huge deployment of occupation troops was made to restrict public movement and create a terror atmosphere in the territory.

However, defying restrictions, a group of people led by Dr Musaib, General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, visited the Martyrs Graveyard at Eid Gah, Srinagar and paid glorious tributes to Sheikh Abdul Aziz. At some other places, people went out with posters and pictures of Shaikh Abdul Aziz to remember on his martyrdom anniversary. Call for the prayer meetings was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference as part of Ashra-e-Muzahamat (10-Day Resistance).

APHC while paying rich tributes to Shaikh Abdul Aziz denounced the huge deployment of occupation forces and reiterated its pledge to lead the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion. The spokesman urged the United Nations to take serious cognizance of the widespread killing by Indian forces in Kashmir and help resolve dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the people.

Hurriyat leader Javed Ahmd Mir in a statement said that Kashmiris' sacrifices would not go waste and he urged India to release all political detainees languishing in different jails.

Kashmir Freedom Front (KFF) spokesman said the sacrifices under which the martyrs of Kashmir presented their lives for our better political future are the great assets of our ongoing peaceful movement.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami while paying tributes to Shaikh Abdul Aziz said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyred leader is to carry forward his mission till freedom from India.

Hurriyat leaders Abdul Ahad Parra, Muhammad Ramazan Khan and Firdous Ahmad Shah at a meeting in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, eulogized the sacrifices of Shaikh Abdul Aziz for the Kashmir cause. Abdul Samad Inqilabi also paid tributes to the martyred leader.

APHC-AJK chapter at a seminar presided over by its Convener Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that the martyred leader spent his whole life in teaching the lesson of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan to the Kashmiri youth.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement Vice Chairman Abdul Majeed Malik, Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Vice Chairman Qazi Imran and Jammu and Kashmir People's Association Convener Khalid Shabbir in a joint statement in Islamabad also paid tributes to Shaikh Abdul Aziz.