RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :A special ceremony was held here on Sunday to offer prayer for those who lost their lives and got injured in the massive earthquake that hit parts of Türkiye and Syria last week.

The prayer ceremony, held at the Eidgah Shrine, was attended among others by Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Paçaci, envoys of Palestine and Morocco besides a large number of the Shrine devotees, a news release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Custodian of Eidgah Shrine Pir Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman said the entire nation was standing by the quake-affected people of Türkiye and Syria by all means.

He also highlighted the importance of exhibiting unity and extending assistance from Muslim countries to each other in testing times, quoting some sayings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him.) He said Muslims were like a wall whose each brick gave strength to others, adding they were like a body, it felt pain if any part got hurt.

Ambassador Mehmet Paçaci said thousands of Turkish people had died and thousands were injured in the quake, expressing confidence that his country would soon overcome the difficult situation by the grace of Allah Almighty, prayers and assistance from brotherly countries like Pakistan.

He said the rescue teams sent by Pakistan to Türkiye were operating in a highly professional manner and extending all possible assistance to evacuate the people stuck up under collapsed buildings by the powerful jolts.

In this hour of trial, he said it had been proved that the hearts of the Pakistani people beat with the hearts of the people of Türkiye.

The ambassadors of Morocco and Palestine also addressed the prayer ceremony, expressing solidarity and sympathy with the Kingdom of Türkiye.

Pir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rahman offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured and early rehabilitation of those who lost their homes in the tragedy.

He also prayed for greater unity among Muslim countries, peace, prosperity and development of Pakistan.