Special prayer to be offered for late Naeem-ul-Haq at PM House: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashif Awan Sunday said that special prayer would be offered for the departed soul of PM's close friend and founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Naeem-ul-Haq here on Monday at the PM House.

In her tweet, the SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal ministers, advisors and leadership of PTI would attend the prayer. Family members of late Naeem-ul-Haq would also attend the prayer, she added.