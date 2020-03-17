A special prayer session was held at Aiwan-e-Sadar on Tuesday to seek Almighty Allah help against the spread of Coronavirus in the country, Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani attended the session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :A special prayer session was held at Aiwan-e-Sadar on Tuesday to seek Almighty Allah help against the spread of Coronavirus in the country, Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani attended the session.

The Acting President said that people needed to take precautionary measures against Coronavirus to minimize impact of deadly coronavirus.

He advised Ulema and media to play their role in educating the people about the preventive measures against the deadly coronavirus, said a press release issued here.

The prayers session was also attended by Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and members of the Upper House of Parliament, including Shibli Faraz, Javed Abbasi, Sajjad Turi, Manzoor Kakar, Rubina Khalid, Sitara Ayaz, Rukhsana Zuberi and Aurangzeb Khan.