Special Prayers For Martyrs Of APS Attack Offered

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:40 PM

Special prayers for martyrs of APS attack offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the province, special prayers were offered for eternal peace of all the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar's attack.  The special 'Dua' ceremony was attended besides others by Deputy Commissioner Shangla, Additional Deputy Commissioner,Assistant Commissioners, TMOs and elders besides local people at DC office.

  The participants were holding placards and banners to express solidarity with victims families and held sacrifices of innocent students in high esteem.

At least 141 including 134 students and principal of APS Tahira Qazi were martyred and many others injured after terrorists had stormed their school five years ago on December 16, 2014.

