Special prayers for rain offered

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) In response to an appeal by Chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council Dr. Raghib Naeemi, special prayers were offered across the country, including in Thatta Sadiqabad and Jahaniyan 14 Nawah, seeking relief from current weather conditions, smog, and for divine blessings in the form of rain.

Following the Friday prayers, congregations in areas such as Pull 14, Pull 132, and surrounding regions performed Salat-ul-Istisqa, a prayer for rain. Citizens gathered in large numbers to pray for an end to the persistent smog and to seek Allah's mercy for improved weather conditions.