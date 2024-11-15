Special Prayers For Rain Offered
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 10:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Special prayers for rain (Salat-ul-Istisqa) were offered in mosques under Punjab Auqaf department across the province in line with the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
According to official sources here, Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari also offered 'Istisqa' prayer in Data Darbar Mosque after Jumma prayer.
Khateeb of Data Darbar Mosque Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi offered Dua for rain.
The secretary said, "Following the Sunnat of our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Dua was offered to get rid of smog and for health of the people."
He further said that ongoing precautionary measures started by the Punjab government to tackle smog was need of the hour.
He appealed to people to stay within their homes and not to go out if not necessary.
Tahir Raza Bukhari said that with the grace of Allah Almighty rain would occur resulting in reducing smog.
