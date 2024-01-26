Open Menu

Special Prayers For Rains Held At Pindi Jamia Masjid

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 07:17 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The salat e istisqa (special prayers for rains) has been offered to end the ongoing drought across the country at the Central Jamia Masjid Rawalpindi for seeking God's blessing for rain.

Caretaker Health Minister Dr.

Jamal Nasir and Managing Director, WASA Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer also attended the special prayer.

On the occasion, Dr. Jamal Nasir said it is in dire need of rain for Rabi crops, especially wheat crop in rainy areas.

The water in Rawal Dam and Khanpur Dam is decreasing day by day, said the MD WASA.

However, the Khatib of the mosque Maulana Iqbal Khatib made special prayers before Allah to grant heavy rains to end the existing drought situation.

