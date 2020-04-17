Special prayers 'for seeking Allah`s forgiveness' offered

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Special prayers held in homes after Friday prayers in Sukkur and Shikarpur for seeking Allah's forgiveness amid coronavirus crisis in the country.

Special prayer 'Salaat-u-Tauba' were offered today. Various local Ulemas and Khateebs deliver their speeches Khutba, on local FM radios.

Meanwhile, the restrictions on congregational prayers across the region strictly enforced for Friday prayers.

The administrations already requested that people pray at their homes and limit their movements outside from 12pm to 3pm today.

According to Sukkur Police, they registered at over 19 FIRs against the people involved in violations of Section 144 here on Friday.