Special Prayers Held Across Country For Pak Army During Jumma Congregations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Special prayers were offered in the mosques across the country during Jumma congregational prayers on Friday, expressing deep solidarity with the Pakistan Army amid ongoing tensions.
Worshippers prayed for the strength, safety, and success of the armed forces, showcasing a profound spirit of unity and national resolve.
Religious scholars, citizens from all walks of life, and community leaders gathered to offer collective supplication (dua), raising their hands in heartfelt prayers for the protection and triumph of the military forces defending the country’s sovereignty.
At Mahbob-e-Ilahi Masjid in Sector I-10, the Imam dedicated a significant portion of the Friday sermon to highlight the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s armed forces.
He emphasized the critical importance of national unity, resilience, and standing shoulder to shoulder with the military during these challenging times.
Participants echoed their unwavering support for the Pakistan Army and reaffirmed their commitment to national institutions. Religious leaders also called upon the public to continue their prayers for lasting peace, internal stability, and the defence of Pakistan’s borders in the face of blatant aggression from India.
The Jumma prayers concluded with fervent patriotic expressions and renewed invocations for the prosperity, security, and dignity of the nation and its courageous defenders.
