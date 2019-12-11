UrduPoint.com
Special Prayers Held For Late IGP Israr Ahmed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:09 PM

Special prayers held for late IGP Israr Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Special prayers were held for the late Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Israr Ahmed here at auditorium of Police Line Headquarters, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The ceremony to hold special prayers was attended by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, IGP National Highways and Motorway Police A.

D Khawaja, IG Police academy Tahir Khan, retired IGPs, AIGs, SSP, SPs and ASPs of Islamabad police and other police officials.

The services of the deceased IGP Israr Ahmed for country were lauded. The participants were of the views that his services and performance during police service would be remembered for ever.

Later, the participants also appreciated the hard work of incumbent IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar during interaction with each other. They said that effective policing was being ensured in Islamabad under supervision of Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

