Special Prayers Held For Rain Across Nation
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Special prayers for rain (Salat-ul-Istisqa) were offered across the nation responding to an appeal by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.
Under the auspicious of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the congregation was held in the Kohsar Block lawn which was led by Dr Shahid Rehman, Director of Research and References, who also delivered the sermon.
The event was attended by Secretary for Religious Affairs, Zulfiqar Haider, along with officials and personnel from the Ministries of Maritime Affairs, National Health, Human Rights, and Inter-Provincial Coordination.
Members of the public also participated in large numbers.
Following the prescribed prayer, Dr Shahid Rehman and the participants recited supplications and sought forgiveness for collective and individual shortcomings. Special prayers were made for the alleviation of drought, the eradication of diseases and smog, and for the blessings of rainfall to benefit the nation.
It is noteworthy that after the Friday prayer, the largest gathering of Salat-ul-Istisqa was held at Faisal Mosque in the Federal capital.This initiative reflects the collective effort to seek divine intervention in addressing the pressing challenges of the region.
