Special Prayers Offered For APS Martyrs In Peshawar
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A solemn ceremony was organized in the provincial capital here Monday, to honor the martyrs of the Army Public school (APS) and remember their sacrifices.
The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Salim Akram, Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Ellahi, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rao Hashim, Assistant Commissioner Dawood Salimi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Aamir Shehzad, DC Office staff and people from various walks of life.
The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by special prayers for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks. The participants paid heartfelt tributes to the APS martyrs and expressed deep solidarity with their families.
In his address, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim Akram said, "The APS tragedy is a tragic chapter in Pakistan’s history that can never be forgotten.
It was a profound shock for the entire nation, but the sacrifices of the martyrs are a guiding light for us."
He emphasized the importance of promoting education, peace, and unity to fulfill the dreams of the martyrs.
Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Ellahi, while sharing his thoughts, remarked, "The sacrifices of the innocent children and teachers of APS will not go in vain. These sacrifices will continue to serve as a unifying force for the nation and strengthen our resolve against terrorism."
The attendees pledged to keep the memory of the martyrs alive and to continue their mission with unwavering dedication.
Recent Stories
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM
Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1
'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media
RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across multiple categories
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Stipends for remote area female students2 minutes ago
-
Traffic seminar organized in Marakiwal2 minutes ago
-
Special prayers offered for APS martyrs in Peshawar3 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held3 minutes ago
-
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers12 minutes ago
-
Workshop on accidental deaths at LGH13 minutes ago
-
APS victims remembered13 minutes ago
-
AC offers rewards for killing stray dogs13 minutes ago
-
Police officers rewarded23 minutes ago
-
New era of development about to begin in Punjab: MPA23 minutes ago
-
Chinese businessmen to be facilitated to invest in Punjab: CM23 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death23 minutes ago