Special Prayers Offered For APS Martyrs In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A solemn ceremony was organized in the provincial capital here Monday, to honor the martyrs of the Army Public school (APS) and remember their sacrifices.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Salim Akram, Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Ellahi, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rao Hashim, Assistant Commissioner Dawood Salimi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Aamir Shehzad, DC Office staff and people from various walks of life.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by special prayers for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks. The participants paid heartfelt tributes to the APS martyrs and expressed deep solidarity with their families.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim Akram said, "The APS tragedy is a tragic chapter in Pakistan’s history that can never be forgotten.

It was a profound shock for the entire nation, but the sacrifices of the martyrs are a guiding light for us."

He emphasized the importance of promoting education, peace, and unity to fulfill the dreams of the martyrs.

Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Ellahi, while sharing his thoughts, remarked, "The sacrifices of the innocent children and teachers of APS will not go in vain. These sacrifices will continue to serve as a unifying force for the nation and strengthen our resolve against terrorism."

The attendees pledged to keep the memory of the martyrs alive and to continue their mission with unwavering dedication.

