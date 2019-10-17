UrduPoint.com
Special Prayers Offered For Late Police Officer Shahid Hyat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

Special prayers offered for late police officer Shahid Hyat

Islamabad Police on Thursday arranged a special ceremony to pray for the deceased police officer and former chief of Karachi Police Shahid Hyat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police on Thursday arranged a special ceremony to pray for the deceased police officer and former chief of Karachi Police Shahid Hyat.

The ceremony was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, all Deputy Inspectors General of Islamabad Police, Additional Inspectors General of Islamabad Police and Senior Superintendents of Police.

�All expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former Additional IG Shahid Hyat and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this loss with patience and equanimity.

