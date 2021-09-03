Special prayers offered in Jumma congregations for departed soul of Syed Ali Geelani

Special prayers were offered in Jumma congregations for the departed soul of Kashmiri resistance leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani across Azad Jummu & Kashmir on the appeal made by Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi here on Friday

MUZAFFARABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Special prayers were offered in Jumma congregations for the departed soul of Kashmiri resistance leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani across Azad Jummu & Kashmir on the appeal made by Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi here on Friday.

Glowing tributes were paid to the veteran leader in all Masajids of AJK and the protest rallies were also held in all district and Tehsil Headquarters of Azad Kashmir against the forcible burial of Geelani's mortal in darkness of night against his (Geelani) will by Indian occupied forces.

The protesters chanted anti India slogans and slammed Indian occupied forces for barring away the devotees of the late veteran leader from attending the funeral.

The cross sections of the society attended the rallies and denounced Indian inferior and mean attitude towards the heirs of the deceased and devotees by imposing curfew.

The two main Jumma congregation were held in Jamia Masjid Khadim-e-Harmain Shareefain and Jamia Masjid Saheli Sarkar of AJK capital Muzaffarabad and special prayers were offered for the peace and high ranks of the departed soul (Geelani) in Janna and glowing tributes were also paid to veteran Kashmiri leader for his relentless sacrifices and long heroic struggle for the freedom of Indian occupied Kashmir from Indian subjugation and illegal occupation.

The attendants of Jumma prayers also prayed for the freedom of IHK and for the solidarity and tranquility of Pakistan.