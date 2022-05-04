Special prayers offered on Inttl Day of Firefighters

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :On the occasion of International Day of Firefighters, special prayers were offered for the martyred firefighters.

A special prayer ceremony was held at the Central Rescue 1122 Station and later a rally was also taken out from the Central Rescue 1122 Station on the day to pay tribute to firefighters.

DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that the firefighters protected lives and property of peopleby putting their lives in danger.