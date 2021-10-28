UrduPoint.com

Special Preventive Measures To Protect From Dengue Virus Urged

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:06 PM

The medical experts have advised the People of Sukkur and its adjoining areas to take special preventive measures to protect themselves from dengue virus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The medical experts have advised the People of Sukkur and its adjoining areas to take special preventive measures to protect themselves from dengue virus.

According to them, citizens should properly dispose of the solid waste and stop water storage practices at their residences to prevent access to egg-laying female mosquitoes, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

According to President, PMA Sukkur, Dr Zahoor Soomro, mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water.

