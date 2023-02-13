Special programs aired in Hyderabad to mark World Radio Day

The "World Radio Day" was observed here in Hyderabad like other cities of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The "World Radio Day" was observed here in Hyderabad like other cities of the country.

The day was observed to highlight the importance of radio as a key medium of educating people, providing information and promoting freedom of expression across cultures. The theme for this year's World Radio Day is "Radio and Peace".

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation also organized a grand dialogue among FMs, Stream Channels and OTT platforms to discuss the emerging new digital broadcasting ecosystem at Radio Pakistan.

Programs were broadcasted on Radio Pakistan in which the importance of the Radio was discussed.

Radio Pakistan Hyderabad's Sindhi program "Fateh Khan ji Kachehri" aired a special program on World Radio Day.