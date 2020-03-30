Special quarantine train established at Cantt Station Karachi

In view of worsening pandemic of coronavirus, Pakistan Railways has established Emergency Isolation Rooms for the suspected patients of coronavirus pertaining to its staff and workers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :In view of worsening pandemic of coronavirus, Pakistan Railways has established Emergency Isolation Rooms for the suspected patients of coronavirus pertaining to its staff and workers.

According to a press release issued here, the facility, in the form of train coaches, adjoined as usual, is stationed at Cantt Station Karachi and comprises 3 AC Sleepers and 2 AC business coaches having isolation capacity for 36 people that can be surged if needed.

The prime purpose of the established facility is to quarantine the suspects of coronavirus. The facility is laden with all the basic and necessary facilities required for the patients having syptoms of this pandemic.

The isolation rooms would be manned by the medical staff of Hasan Railways Hospital Karachi Cantt round-the-clock. The provincial government, if required, can use these isolation rooms for quarantine purpose.