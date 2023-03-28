UrduPoint.com

Special Ramazan Video Transmission Of Radio Pakistan Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Special Ramazan video transmission of Radio Pakistan continues

The four-hour special Ramazan video transmission of Radio Pakistan continued on the 6th consecutive day on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The four-hour special Ramazan video transmission of Radio Pakistan continued on the 6th consecutive day on Tuesday.

The transmission that runs from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm daily brings valuable knowledge and enlightenment to the people about the holy month and health-related issues associated with fasting.

Participating in the transmission, renowned religious scholar Mufti Abdus Salam Jalali said fasting allowed one to grow stamina, willpower, self-discipline and introspection.

Health expert Sobia Khateeb said a diet that has less than a normal amount of food but was sufficiently balanced would keep a person healthy and active during Ramazan.

She stressed that diet should be simple and should not differ much from one's routine everyday diet.

Naat Khawan Tuba Zafar presented a tribute to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAWW.

People can participate in the transmission through live phone calls at 051-9208940.

The Special Ramazan Transmission "Paigham-e-Ramazan" on "Radio Pakistan Podcast" is available on the national broadcaster's social media platforms.

