Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhry to be held on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A special reception in honor of former National Press Club (NPC) member and US based successful businessman Naveed Anwar Chaudhry would be held at NPC on December 18 (Tommorow).
Naveed Anwar Chaudhry will share his insights and experiences during the event.
Journalist community and individuals from different walks of life are expected to attend the event.
