Special reference on Allama Iqbal to be arranged on Nov9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur with cooperation of Lught-e-Iqbal and Inter Global Huan Development Society (IGHDS) has chalked out a special programme with the reference of Iqbal Day which would be held today 9th November, at its auditorium to mark the day in a befitting manner and pay homage to the great poet who envision the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur with cooperation of Lught-e-Iqbal and Inter Global Huan Development Society (IGHDS) has chalked out a special programme with the reference of Iqbal Day which would be held today 9th November, at its auditorium to mark the day in a befitting manner and pay homage to the great poet who envision the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed would be the Chief Guest on the occasion.

He will deliver a key-note address on the idea of the national poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.