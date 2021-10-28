UrduPoint.com

Special Reference On Allama Iqbal To Be Arranged On Nov9

Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur with cooperation of Lught-e-Iqbal and Inter Global Huan Development Society (IGHDS) has chalked out a special programme with the reference of Iqbal Day which would be held today 9th November, at its auditorium to mark the day in a befitting manner and pay homage to the great poet who envision the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed would be the Chief Guest on the occasion.

He will deliver a key-note address on the idea of the national poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

