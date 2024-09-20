Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutions. Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

Secretary Information Q-League Central Punjab Khawaja Rameez Hussain had a special meeting with Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that raising the quality of life of the youth is one of the top priorities of the Punjab government.

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutions.For the first time in the history of Punjab, The people especially youth who are getting technical education through TEVTA have been given international certification along with advanced courses like artificial intelligence and cyber security.He issued instructions to the Information Secretary Q-League Punjab Khawaja Rameez Hassan regarding the practical functioning of the party and effective measures in the information wing of the party in the Punjab province.