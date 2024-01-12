Special registration center opened to register loader rickshaws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A special registration centre was inaugurated at the General bus stand under caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's revolutionary step to register RFTW modified Chingchi passenger and loader rickshaws.

Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak inaugurated the special registration centre.

The rickshaw drivers could get their rickshaws registered by providing the required documents. Political Assistant Muhammad Asad Chandia, Assistant Commissioner, Secretary DRTA Usman Ghani, DSP Traffic Imtiaz Changwani, stand owners, transporters and rickshaw drivers were present in the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the Punjab government has provided a golden opportunity to drivers to get their modified illegal rickshaws registered. He urged the drivers to avail the government's special registration offer.

After the regular registration from the Excise department, these rickshaws will be allowed to run. The Deputy Commissioner said that the transport and DRTA office will provide complete awareness to the rickshaw drivers.

He said that there would be a reduction in accidents after coming under a legal framework and modifying the bodies of the rickshaws. Three-wheelers Chingchi passenger and loader rickshaws have been given a deadline till June 31. Assistant Commissioner and Secretary Usman Ghani said that they will provide all possible support and guidance to motorcycle rickshaw drivers.

The rickshaws which get fitness certificates could also be registered with the Excise department. Awareness pamphlets about registration were also distributed during the ceremony.

