Special Representative on Afghan Affairs calls on MoS Hina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The newly appointed Special Representative on Afghan Affairs Asif Durrani on Tuesday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar here.

The minister of state welcomed the special representative and assured him of full support and cooperation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in fulfilling his responsibilities.