Special Representative To The Prime Minister For Interfaith Harmony And Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Condemns Suicide Blast In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi condemns suicide blast in Peshawar

Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Monday strongly condemned the suicide blast inside a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines in which more than 25 people were martyred

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Monday strongly condemned the suicide blast inside a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines in which more than 25 people were martyred.

Talking to the media at Jamia Manzoorul Islamia here, he said that ulema and mashaikh had always rendered their lives for islam and security of the country. More than 8,000 ulema had sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism, he added.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said that those who killed innocent humanity had nothing to do with Islam and Muslims.

He said that security agencies and people of Pakistan together defeated terrorism and extremism in the past and even now, the conspiracies of elements hostile to Pakistan to weaken the country would not succeed.

Ashrafi said desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden was not freedom of expression, but it was an attempt to disrupt world peace, adding that the Swedish government should take action against perpetrator and award them an exemplary punishment.

Religious leaders Peer Naqeemur Rehman, Sahibzada Hassan Haseeb Ur Rehman, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar and other were present.

