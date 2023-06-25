Open Menu

Special Rescue Points Set Up At Canals

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Special rescue points set up at canals

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :In view of increasing drowning incidents in Sialkot, special rescue points have been set up at canals and Headmarala.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesperson, teams under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal would patrol the banks of canals and Headmarala and prevent people from bathing and going into deep water.

DEO Naveed Iqbal appealed to the public to avoid bathing in canals. "Do not allow your children to go to canals and do not go into deep water at Headmarala," he advised. The DEO said "together we can create an accident-free society".

