Open Menu

Special Safety Campaign Launched For Students

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 09:36 PM

Special safety campaign launched for students

In a significant move to ensure student safety and promote awareness about traffic regulations, the district administration has launched a comprehensive safety campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) In a significant move to ensure student safety and promote awareness about traffic regulations, the district administration has launched a comprehensive safety campaign.

As part of this initiative, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari visited Government Rifaa-e-Aam High school, where he personally oversaw student enrollments as part of the ongoing admission drive. During the visit, he distributed helmets among students and emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic laws to prevent road accidents.

The Deputy Commissioner also inaugurated a plantation drive alongside students, promoting environmental sustainability through active participation in tree plantation activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stated that the campaign aims to significantly reduce accidents across the district and improve safety awareness among young citizens. He further added that tangible efforts were being made to enhance the standard of public educational institutions in the region.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Dr. Safdar Wahla provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing improvements in the education system.

Recent Stories

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision for Economic Integration

7 minutes ago
 Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?

Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?

7 minutes ago
 A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, ..

A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, multilingual, multisensory wor ..

10 minutes ago
 Fake vs real: UAE’s school goers delve into the ..

Fake vs real: UAE’s school goers delve into the ethics of influencer marketing ..

10 minutes ago
 UAEBBY Forms New Advisory Board Featuring Leading ..

UAEBBY Forms New Advisory Board Featuring Leading Emirati Women Creatives to Sup ..

10 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

12 minutes ago
Pakistan National Day Celebrated with Traditional ..

Pakistan National Day Celebrated with Traditional Fervour in Dubai

26 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal Visits Department of ..

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal Visits Department of Government Enablement, Abu Dha ..

26 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Meets Pakista ..

26 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt announces launch of "Youth Citizen Jour ..

Sindh Govt announces launch of "Youth Citizen Journalism" and "Youth Emerging St ..

13 minutes ago
 NICVD offers free Life-Saving Heart surgeries to P ..

NICVD offers free Life-Saving Heart surgeries to Pakistani siblings referred bac ..

59 seconds ago
 Special safety campaign launched for students

Special safety campaign launched for students

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan