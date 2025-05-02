Special Safety Campaign Launched For Students
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 09:36 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) In a significant move to ensure student safety and promote awareness about traffic regulations, the district administration has launched a comprehensive safety campaign.
As part of this initiative, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari visited Government Rifaa-e-Aam High school, where he personally oversaw student enrollments as part of the ongoing admission drive. During the visit, he distributed helmets among students and emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic laws to prevent road accidents.
The Deputy Commissioner also inaugurated a plantation drive alongside students, promoting environmental sustainability through active participation in tree plantation activities.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC stated that the campaign aims to significantly reduce accidents across the district and improve safety awareness among young citizens. He further added that tangible efforts were being made to enhance the standard of public educational institutions in the region.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Dr. Safdar Wahla provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing improvements in the education system.
