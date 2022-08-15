Special School provided bus service

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :A bus service was provided to the Special education Centre located in tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed for pick and drop to its children.

District administration handed over the bus to the school's administration on Monday.

Special Education Centre is a school for deaf and dumb children.

Earlier about two months ago, local MPA Malik Qasim Hinjra and former Chairman Malik Muneer had called on Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar for the said purpose. They put request to DC to approve a bus immediately for the school to facilitate special children coming from far-flung distances to the educational institution.

Today, the district administration was provided a bus to the school.

School's administration offered gratitude to the district authority for extending the facility.