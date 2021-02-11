Special search, rescue mission to find missing climbers at K-2

A special search and rescue mission on Thursday would be flown to search for missing climbers at the deadliest peak of K-2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :A special search and rescue mission on Thursday would be flown to search for missing climbers at the deadliest peak of K-2.

The Special search and rescue mission would use Forward Looking Infrared ( FLIR) for the search of missing climbers, sources told APP.

High altitude climbers were also engaged for ground search as a result of any location spotted through FLIR mission.

"All efforts are geared up for search of National hero Ali Sadpara and his brave team including John Snori of Iceland and Pablo from Chile."