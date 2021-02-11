UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Search, Rescue Mission To Find Missing Climbers At K-2

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:03 PM

Special search, rescue mission to find missing climbers at K-2

A special search and rescue mission on Thursday would be flown to search for missing climbers at the deadliest peak of K-2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :A special search and rescue mission on Thursday would be flown to search for missing climbers at the deadliest peak of K-2.

The Special search and rescue mission would use Forward Looking Infrared ( FLIR) for the search of missing climbers, sources told APP.

High altitude climbers were also engaged for ground search as a result of any location spotted through FLIR mission.

"All efforts are geared up for search of National hero Ali Sadpara and his brave team including John Snori of Iceland and Pablo from Chile."

Related Topics

Iceland Chile All From

Recent Stories

PHA kicks off plantation campaign

3 minutes ago

Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca doubles profit

3 minutes ago

Ehsaas Panahgah initiative continues to serve home ..

3 minutes ago

DG PDA Syed Zafar Ali Shah transferred

3 minutes ago

Govt to address legitimate demands of employees: S ..

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 89,100 cusecs water

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.