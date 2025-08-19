Open Menu

Special Secretary Agri Visits Model Agri Mall

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Special Secretary Agri visits Model Agri Mall

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magsi inspected the Model Agri Mall

and the Kisan Facilitation Center here on Tuesday.

Agriculture officials briefed the secretary on the current cotton situation and the agricultural initiatives

launched by the Punjab government.

He was informed that the construction of the Model Agri Mall has been completed and it will be made

functional soon. All agricultural facilities will be available under one roof. Farmers will be trained about modern agricultural practices, while high-tech machinery will also be provided to them.

He was further briefed that Kisan Facilitation Centers are providing quality pesticides to farmers at

subsidized rates.

On this occasion, Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur Division Muhammad Jameel Ghouri

gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing agricultural activities. He informed that so far 80,585 Kisan Cards

had been issued, while the issuance of additional cards under the second phase is in progress.

He further added that the scrutiny process for the recruitment of young agricultural graduates as interns

is also underway to provide them with practical training.

Later, the special secretary also visited the Horticultural Research Station Bahawalpur. Principal Scientist Dr Ikhlaq Ahmad briefed him about the ongoing research activities of the institute.

District Director Pest Warning Bahawalpur, Shahid Hussain, and other officials were also present.

Recent Stories

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

2 minutes ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

2 minutes ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human s ..

As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate infor ..

13 minutes ago
 Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announce ..

Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts

20 minutes ago
 UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space

UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space

29 minutes ago
Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as ..

Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as one of fastest-growing markets

29 minutes ago
 UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 ..

UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 diverse workshops

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establis ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..

3 hours ago
 Hatta exports power to Dubai

Hatta exports power to Dubai

3 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution forming Board ..

Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..

4 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant ..

Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan