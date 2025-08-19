Special Secretary Agri Visits Model Agri Mall
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magsi inspected the Model Agri Mall
and the Kisan Facilitation Center here on Tuesday.
Agriculture officials briefed the secretary on the current cotton situation and the agricultural initiatives
launched by the Punjab government.
He was informed that the construction of the Model Agri Mall has been completed and it will be made
functional soon. All agricultural facilities will be available under one roof. Farmers will be trained about modern agricultural practices, while high-tech machinery will also be provided to them.
He was further briefed that Kisan Facilitation Centers are providing quality pesticides to farmers at
subsidized rates.
On this occasion, Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur Division Muhammad Jameel Ghouri
gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing agricultural activities. He informed that so far 80,585 Kisan Cards
had been issued, while the issuance of additional cards under the second phase is in progress.
He further added that the scrutiny process for the recruitment of young agricultural graduates as interns
is also underway to provide them with practical training.
Later, the special secretary also visited the Horticultural Research Station Bahawalpur. Principal Scientist Dr Ikhlaq Ahmad briefed him about the ongoing research activities of the institute.
District Director Pest Warning Bahawalpur, Shahid Hussain, and other officials were also present.
