Open Menu

Special Secretary Agriculture For Achieving Early Cotton Sowing Target By March 31

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Special Secretary Agriculture for achieving early cotton sowing target by March 31

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Special Secretary Agriculture, South Punjab, Sarfaraz Hussain Magasi, visited Lodhran to review the ongoing activities under the early cotton sowing campaign.

During the visit, he met with farmers and assessed the progress of cotton cultivation in the region.

Addressing the farmers and agricultural officers, Special Secretary Magasi emphasized the importance of achieving the early cotton sowing target by March 31. He directed field formations to actively engage with farmers, encouraging them to adopt early sowing practices. "The current weather conditions are ideal for early cotton sowing, and every effort should be made to guide farmers in this regard," he stated.

He further highlighted that South Punjab aimed to achieve early cotton sowing on one million acres. To incentivize farmers, the government is offering Rs 25,000 for sowing early cotton on five acres. He also urged agricultural extension workers to play an active role in promoting Triple Gene Cotton Varieties among farmers.

During a briefing, officials revealed that Lodhran district has set a target of 88,000 acres for early cotton sowing. So far, 47 percent of the target has been achieved, and with favorable temperatures in the coming days, the pace of sowing is expected to accelerate. Authorities are confident that the set target will be met by the deadline of March 31.

Recent Stories

Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yous ..

Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..

46 seconds ago
 Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountabili ..

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..

32 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

45 minutes ago
 Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

4 hours ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

4 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

5 hours ago
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

6 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

6 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

6 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

6 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan