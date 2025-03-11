Special Secretary Agriculture For Achieving Early Cotton Sowing Target By March 31
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Special Secretary Agriculture, South Punjab, Sarfaraz Hussain Magasi, visited Lodhran to review the ongoing activities under the early cotton sowing campaign.
During the visit, he met with farmers and assessed the progress of cotton cultivation in the region.
Addressing the farmers and agricultural officers, Special Secretary Magasi emphasized the importance of achieving the early cotton sowing target by March 31. He directed field formations to actively engage with farmers, encouraging them to adopt early sowing practices. "The current weather conditions are ideal for early cotton sowing, and every effort should be made to guide farmers in this regard," he stated.
He further highlighted that South Punjab aimed to achieve early cotton sowing on one million acres. To incentivize farmers, the government is offering Rs 25,000 for sowing early cotton on five acres. He also urged agricultural extension workers to play an active role in promoting Triple Gene Cotton Varieties among farmers.
During a briefing, officials revealed that Lodhran district has set a target of 88,000 acres for early cotton sowing. So far, 47 percent of the target has been achieved, and with favorable temperatures in the coming days, the pace of sowing is expected to accelerate. Authorities are confident that the set target will be met by the deadline of March 31.
