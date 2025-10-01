Special Secretary Agriculture visits UAF

Special Secretary Agriculture Punjab Agha Nabil Akhtar visited University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and called on Vice Chancellor Dr Zulfiqar Ali to discuss agricultural challenges and Punjab government initiatives to address the challenges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Special Secretary Agriculture Punjab Agha Nabil Akhtar visited University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and called on Vice Chancellor Dr Zulfiqar Ali to discuss agricultural challenges and Punjab government initiatives to address the challenges.

Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Director General Agri Information Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Director Extension Punjab Dr Khalid Mahmood and other notables attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the expected visit of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to the UAF during this month.

It was told to the participants that CM Maryam Nawaz will distribute offer letters to internees of Punjab Government Internship Program for Agricultural Graduates.

As many as 1,500 graduates including 275 from Faisalabad Division benefited from the program.

Agha Nabil Akhtar said that Punjab government is making all possible efforts to address the problems faced by agriculture. It is imperative to adopt modern technology so to increase the per acre production, he added.

Dr. Zulfiqar Ali while lauding the agricultural initiatives of the Punjab government said that the agricultural graduate internship, Kisan package and other schemes are hallmark step for agricultural development.

He said that the Chief Minister met the students of the UAF during his recent visit to Faisalabad.

UAF is striving for agricultural development through excellent manpower, research and outreach, he added.