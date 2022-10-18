Special Secretary assures foolproof security for polio teams

Special Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Pervez Khan on Tuesday assured foolproof security arrangements for polio teams during the upcoming vaccination drive that would start from October 24 in 28 districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Pervez Khan on Tuesday assured foolproof security arrangements for polio teams during the upcoming vaccination drive that would start from October 24 in 28 districts of the province.

Presiding over a meeting of Provincial Security Coordination Committee here, he directed all the line departments to make the vaccination drive successful and target oriented so that the disease could be eliminated from the province.

During the meeting it was informed that the week-long vaccination drive would be launched completely in 17 districts of the province and partially in 11 districts.

Around 18,747 teams would participate in the campaign, including 16,789 mobile teams, 746 transit, 1147 fixed and 65 roaming teams with a total of 34,072 polio workers.

The vaccination drive will be launched in Peshawar and Khyber on October 22 and continue till October 30.

The meeting was attended by officers of police, civil administrations and line departments.