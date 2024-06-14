Open Menu

Special Secretary Development Visits Burns Ward At LUH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Special Secretary, Development Wing, Sindh Health Department, Dr. Badruddin Sheikh, along with Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad and Jamshoro, Dr. Ejaz Ahmed Abbasi, on Friday visited the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital, Hyderabad.

During the visit, they also met the patients under treatment in Burns Ward and got information regarding the treatment and treatment facilities provided to them and expressed satisfaction. The Special Secretary said that in the light of the special instructions of the Government of Sindh, the team of the Health Department was visiting Burns Wardsall Hospital, Hyderabad to review the treatment facilities there.

He further said that Hyderabad was the second largest city of Sindh and the people come here for their treatment because modern treatment facilities at the Hospital.

Tariq Qazi, Director Development Sindh Health Department Obaidullah Memon, AMS Dr. Nasrullah Sheikh, AMS Dr. Muhammad Ali Qaim Khani, Additional Director Development LUH Hyderabad and Jamshoro Muhammad Ali Abru and other administrative officers were also present on the occasion.

