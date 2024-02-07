Special Secretary Education, DC Inspect Schools Up-gradation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) On Wednesday, Special Secretary Education Mohiuddin Wani, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon, visited various schools in the capital to oversee the ongoing upgradation process for the provision of basic amenities to the students.
The focus of their visit was to ensure that government schools are providing top-notch facilities to students.
Memon emphasized the importance of modernizing educational infrastructure to create conducive learning environments, ICT spokesman Dr.
Abdullah Tabasum said while talking to APP here.
He also commended the Ministry of Education for its pivotal role in this initiative, highlighting ongoing efforts to bring government schools up to modern standards. Irfan Memon also praised Mohiuddin Wani's dedicated attention to the education sector.
"Across Islamabad, government schools are undergoing a comprehensive overhaul with support from the Ministry of Education. This visit underscores the commitment to enhancing educational facilities for students across the city," he concluded.
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner imposes ban on double riding of bike in Quetta5 minutes ago
-
Natives move to their inbred towns to become part of election festivity6 minutes ago
-
Capital maintains clean air for two consecutive days after prolonged dry spell6 minutes ago
-
All set for general elections in South Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead, another injured6 minutes ago
-
Polling material delivered to concerned officers in Islamabad26 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security being made to ensure polling in peaceful environment: DC36 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris pin great hopes on Pakistan polls: Ex-PM AJK45 minutes ago
-
Over 870000 voters to exercise right of franchise in Dir Lower constituencies45 minutes ago
-
Delivery process of essential election materials underway46 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police nab proclaimed offender in murder case46 minutes ago
-
24 PTI's workers booked on misdemeanour charges46 minutes ago