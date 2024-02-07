Open Menu

Special Secretary Education, DC Inspect Schools Up-gradation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) On Wednesday, Special Secretary Education Mohiuddin Wani, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon, visited various schools in the capital to oversee the ongoing upgradation process for the provision of basic amenities to the students.

The focus of their visit was to ensure that government schools are providing top-notch facilities to students.

Memon emphasized the importance of modernizing educational infrastructure to create conducive learning environments, ICT spokesman Dr.

Abdullah Tabasum said while talking to APP here.

He also commended the Ministry of Education for its pivotal role in this initiative, highlighting ongoing efforts to bring government schools up to modern standards. Irfan Memon also praised Mohiuddin Wani's dedicated attention to the education sector.

"Across Islamabad, government schools are undergoing a comprehensive overhaul with support from the Ministry of Education. This visit underscores the commitment to enhancing educational facilities for students across the city," he concluded.

