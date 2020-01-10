(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Wing Commander Chaudhry Abdul Hamid (retd), the father of Omar Hamid Khan, Special Secretary Finance & Spokesperson Finance Division, passed away here Friday after a protracted illness.

He was 98, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry here.

The deceased had been bedridden for some time due to illness and breathed his last this morning at a local hospital.

The body of the deceased would be taken out for funeral tomorrow (Saturday) at 12:30 from his residence (House No 2, Street 56, F-6/4, Islamabad) and carried to PAF Graveyard, Rawal Road, near Fauji Tower, Rawalpindi for the funeral prayers to be offered at 2:00pm.

The deceased has left behind his wife and three sons, including Omar Hamid Khan, Ali Hamid Khan and Osman Qasim Khan and their families.