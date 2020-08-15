UrduPoint.com
Special Secretary Health Inaugurates Billion Tree

Special Secretary Health inaugurates Billion Tree

Special Secretary Health Dr. Farooq Jamil, Director Health Services Merged District Dr. Niaz Muhammad Afridi Saturday inaugurated the Prime Minister's Billion Tree by planting saplings at the Green Star Social Marketing Pakistan (Reproductive Health Program) here

Besides launching tree plantation drives, a cake cutting ceremony was also held in connection with the 74th Independence Day.

Green Star Social Marketing Pakistan also organized a handover ceremony of various essential medical devices on the occasion.

Necessary medical equipment of 100 health houses for Lady Health workers and 30 medical centers for nearby integrated districts were handed over to the Directorate of Health for Integrated Districts.

At the end, the Special Secretary for Health thanked Dr. Aziz Rabb, CEO, Green Star Social Marketing Pakistan, Dr. Haroon Ibrahim, General Manager, and Dr. Sanam Gul, DGM, lauded their efforts to improve Green Star's reproductive health.

