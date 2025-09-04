Open Menu

Special Secretary Health Reviews Flood Relief Arrangements In Rajanpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Special Secretary Health and Population South Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain on Thursday visited flood-affected areas of Rajanpur to review ongoing relief operations.

Accompanied by commandant Border Military Police (BMP) Rajanpur, Muhammad Qasim, Shahbaz inspected the Fakhar flood embankment at Kot Mithan and assessed the water level and flow of the Indus river while travelling by boat.

He also monitored evacuation efforts at Nashtar Ghat, where Rescue 1122, civil defence, and other departments were shifting people from low-lying areas to safer places.

During the visit, Shehbaz Hussain checked the functionality of Rescue 1122’s machinery and equipment, and reviewed healthcare facilities provided by the health department at flood relief camps, including mobile “Clinic on Wheels” units.

He lauded the “Clean Punjab” teams for maintaining sanitation at the camps and commended rescue teams for their round-the-clock efforts in assisting flood-hit communities.

